TAYLORSVILLE Nathan David Helms, 63, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Carolina Caring in Newton. He was born May 14, 1956, to Bobby Helms and the late Jean Hull Helms in Lincoln County. Nathan was a United States Army veteran. In addition to with his mother, he was preceded in death by his son, Nathan David Helms Jr.; and second mother, Georgia Helms. Survivors include his daughters, Misty Bowman (Stewart) of Taylorsville, Nikki Helms (Ricky) of Lincolnton, Teddy Stamey of Hickory; son, Matt Helms (Brittany) of Lincolnton; grandchildren, Kelsey Bowman, Seth Bowman, Chase Bowman, Zoey Hoyle, Jaxon Clonch, Jase Clonch, Aiden Helms, Mason Helms, Lily Helms, Margaret Grubbs; father, Bobby Helms of Conover; sisters, Barbara Helms, Patsy Caldwell (Dennis), Becky Abernathy, all of Conover; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Brittany Rose and April Fox. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 4 p.m., in the Chapel of Hickory Funeral Home. Chaplain Kyle Patton will be officiating the service. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
