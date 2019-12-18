NEWTON Charles "Chuck" Forrest Heil, 77, of Newton, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at his residence. Charles was born Feb. 10, 1942, in Stock County, Ohio, to the late Charles Bernard Heil and June Yates Heil. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Kolibash. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis M. Heil of the home; son, Forrest Heil and wife, Shari, of Creedmoor; daughters, Cindy Wrenn and husband, Billy, of Creedmoor and Sheila Whetstone of Kernersville; grandsons, Joshua Whetstone, Dillon Heil, and Ethan Wrenn; and sister, Antoinette Schneider of West Virginia. The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Conover with Pastor Brian Correll officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 3:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 20, at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Chilhowie, Va. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Heil family.
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Chapman Construction New construction/remodeling We build to suit. Land/ home pkgs. avail. Lic. General Contractor David Chapman. 828-403-0502, 828-403-0438
*Interior/Exterior Residential Painting *Exterior Pressure Washing (Family owned and operated since 1956) Darrell Williams, Quality Painting Statesville, NC 704-902-7675
Firewood For Sale All Hardwood, Split and Delivered. Sizes: 3/4 ton, 1 ton and 2 ton Call 828-403-4670 or 828-584-7240