NEWTON Charles "Chuck" Forrest Heil, 77, of Newton, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at his residence. Charles was born Feb. 10, 1942, in Stock County, Ohio, to the late Charles Bernard Heil and June Yates Heil. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Kolibash. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis M. Heil of the home; son, Forrest Heil and wife, Shari, of Creedmoor; daughters, Cindy Wrenn and husband, Billy, of Creedmoor and Sheila Whetstone of Kernersville; grandsons, Joshua Whetstone, Dillon Heil, and Ethan Wrenn; and sister, Antoinette Schneider of West Virginia. The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Conover with Pastor Brian Correll officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 3:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 20, at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Chilhowie, Va. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Heil family.