August 30, 1942 - March 20, 2020 Tommy Ray Hefner, 77, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, March 20, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Taylorsville, Aug. 30, 1942, to the late Earl Lee and Nelda Smith Hefner. Tommy learned at an early age the value of discipline and hard work. From the tender age of five, he worked on his family's farm tending livestock and working in the fields. He remained committed to his family and their goal of keeping the farm productive. These values followed him into adulthood. He was always eager to help and support others throughout his life. He loved his church and served there in many capacities ranging from elder, usher, building and grounds, security, and worked alongside church members serving the Lord. Tommy began working in the furniture production industry and served as a spring-up assembler and later as an upholsterer. Following his retirement, he began a lawn care service and enjoyed being outdoors, at times working alongside his son, Chad, and nephews, Jake Frye and Craig Ikerd. Tommy was a man who loved to laugh and share a good story, but he will be remembered most for his servant's heart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Rodney Marcus Hefner; and brother, Wayne Ervin Hefner. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Deborah Smith Hefner; children, Robin Coulbourn and husband, Brian, Chad and wife, Kerri; grandchildren, Melanie Shoemaker and husband, Justin, and Rebekah Hefner; brothers, Clifford and wife, Ruby, Randall; sisters, Collene LaFone, Nancy Campbell and husband, Steven, Judy Norton and husband, Tommy, Earlene Cheung and husband, Patrick, and Jearldine Childers. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, arrangements are incomplete and will be updated as soon as circumstances permit. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
