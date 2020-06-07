Hefner, Tommy Ray

August 30, 1942 - March 20, 2020 Tommy Ray Hefner, 77, of Bethlehem went home to be with the Lord Friday, March 20, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 13, at 11 a.m., at Christ Lutheran Church. The Rev. Richard Schwandt will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 324 2nd Ave SE, Hickory, NC 28602. The Hefner family is in the care of Jenkins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Newton.

