CONOVER Keith Hefner, 77, of Conover, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. A service to celebrate Keith's life will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, at 3 p.m., at St. John's Lutheran Church in Conover. The family will receive friends Saturday, Oct. 19, from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., at St. John's Lutheran Church. The Hefner family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.