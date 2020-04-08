May 10, 1953 - April 3, 2020 Florence Bell Hefner, 66, of Hickory, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Hoyt and Eva Lee Beaver Bell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Whaley. Born May 10, 1953, in Catawba County, she loved the Lord with all her heart. She is survived by one daughter; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters; and three brothers. A celebration of her life will be held at later date due to the coronavirus pandemic. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

