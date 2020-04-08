May 10, 1953 - April 3, 2020 Florence Bell Hefner, 66, of Hickory, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Hoyt and Eva Lee Beaver Bell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Whaley. Born May 10, 1953, in Catawba County, she loved the Lord with all her heart. She is survived by one daughter; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters; and three brothers. A celebration of her life will be held at later date due to the coronavirus pandemic. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Grandfather Clock Repair Professional In Home Service Call 336-692-4366 35 Years Experience
Ladies... Need a basic cut, a perm or a base color? Would you like a roller set & teasing? Call Libby Steele, 828-381-2121. A New Leaf Hair & Nail Salon, Hwy 127 N, Hickory
ROSE BROTHERS LAWNCARE & LANDSCAPING MOWING HEDGE TRIMMING FERTILIZING STUMP GRINDING MULCHING GARDEN PREPPING PINE STRAW PHILLIP & ISAAC ROSE 704-437-1552