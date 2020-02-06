July 27, 1925 - January 28, 2020 Mrs. Doris Sigmon Hefner, 94, of Hickory, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Trinity Village, after a period of declining health. Mrs. Hefner was born July 27, 1925, in Catawba County to the late Ardy Olan and Minnie Lail Sigmon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Harold Milton Hefner; three brothers, Hugh, Thomas, and Glen Sigmon; and one sister, Francis Fox. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Phillip and Joann Hefner, of Charlotte. She was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church. Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 9, at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Conover, with the Rev. Scott Bollinger officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., in the church fellowship hall, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 4420 County Home Rd., Conover, NC 28613; or Trinity Village, 1265 21st St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Drum Funeral Home of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Welcome to Bass-Smith Funeral Home, actively serving Catawba Valley communities since 1948. Over the years we have helped many through the pr…
Jenkins Funeral Service of Newton takes pride in creating a meaningful ceremony to honor the life and memory of a loved one. The caring and …
Latest Local Offers
A.2.Z. Handyman WE DO IT ALL
Excavating & Grading Work Retaining Walls Licensed and Insured FREE ESTIMATES! Call 828-493-3449
MOORE'S DAIRY EQUIPMENT, INC.