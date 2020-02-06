July 27, 1925 - January 28, 2020 Mrs. Doris Sigmon Hefner, 94, of Hickory, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Trinity Village, after a period of declining health. Mrs. Hefner was born July 27, 1925, in Catawba County to the late Ardy Olan and Minnie Lail Sigmon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Harold Milton Hefner; three brothers, Hugh, Thomas, and Glen Sigmon; and one sister, Francis Fox. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Phillip and Joann Hefner, of Charlotte. She was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church. Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 9, at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Conover, with the Rev. Scott Bollinger officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., in the church fellowship hall, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 4420 County Home Rd., Conover, NC 28613; or Trinity Village, 1265 21st St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Drum Funeral Home of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com

