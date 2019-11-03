Chad Hefner TAYLORSVILLE Chad Hefner, 46, of Taylorsville passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Visitation for Chad will be (today, Sunday, Nov. 3), from 1 to 3 p.m., at Friendship Lutheran Church. Graveside services will be at the family farm, 885 Old Farm Rd. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.