April 24, 1943 - April 15, 2020 Betty Louise Hefner, 76, of Claremont, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born April 24, 1943, she was the daughter of Clarence William Russell and Elizabeth Adelene Jenkins Russell. In addition to her husband, Earl Adam Hefner Jr., she is survived by daughter, Patricia Fortner and husband, Thomas, of Claremont; son, Bobby Hefner of Conover; five sisters, Wilma Greene, Jean Bristol, Barbara Greer, Jeanette Crotts, and Elaine Nelson, all of Lenoir; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and nine nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Julie Dula; and two sons, Ray Minton, and Adam Earl Hefner III. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 21, at Jenkins Cemetery, with Pastor Warren Marcum officiating. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Hefner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.