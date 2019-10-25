MAIDEN James "Diz" Clingman Heffner Jr., 99, of Maiden, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Maiden, Dec. 9, 1919, and was the son of the late James C. Heffner Sr., and Carrie Finger Heffner. In addition to his parents, "J.C." was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Bessie McNeilly Heffner; as well as six sisters; and three brothers. J.C. was a life-long member of First Methodist Church in Maiden. His deep faith in God, his devotion to his family, his love of his church family, his passion for the game of checkers and for supporting the Carolina Tar heels were paramount throughout his life. J.C. was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army where he served in India. He was a member of the American Legion Post 240 and was a member of the Maiden Masonic Lodge. Left to cherish his memory include his four children, Cynthia McQuellon and husband, Richard, of Winston-Salem, Jim Heffner and wife, Carol, of Alexandria, Va., Nancy Henry and husband, Dennis, of Newton, and Sarah Heffner of Maiden; grandchildren, Carrie Foard and husband, Travis, of Maiden, Meghan McCandless and husband, Greg, of Boone, Brendan McQuellon and wife, Kelly, of Winston-Salem, and Cameron Coulter of Maiden; and great-grandchildren, Bryson Foard, Carson Foard, Dillon McCandless, Bowen McCandless and Evie McQuellon. Visitation for family and friends will be held at First United Methodist Church, 303 North Main Ave., in Maiden, Saturday, Oct. 26, from 1 to 1:45 p.m., with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m., with Pastor Rob Hutchinson officiating, at the church. Burial will follow at Maiden Municipal Cemetery. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Senior's Morning Out at the Maiden Recreation Center, Adult Life Services, Carolina Caring and Bayada Home Health Care; as well as many special care-givers for their love and support of Diz. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 303 N. Main Ave., Maiden, NC 28650; and/or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Online condolences may be made at www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com. Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Rd., Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
