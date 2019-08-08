HICKORY Wade Lewis Hedrick, 88, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at his residence. He was born Jan. 15, 1931, to the late David Hedrick and Vertie Lail Hedrick in Catawba County. Wade was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Tami Hedrick. Survivors include his wife, Peggy Sigmon Hedrick of the home; daughter, Debbie Little of Charlotte; granddaughters, Shayla Parker and husband, Doug, of Charlotte, Jamie Holleman and Eric Taylor of Hickory; grandson, Daniel Little and wife, Jennifer, of Conover; six great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Rathford of Bessemer City; brothers, Frank Hedrick and wife, Pat, of Conover, Joe Hedrick and wife, Pat, of Hickory, Hal Hedrick and Mary of Hickory; niece, Lisa Herman and husband, Randy; four nieces and four nephews. A funeral service will be held Friday, Aug. 9, at 2 p.m., at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., in the church fellowship hall, prior to the service. Pastor Andrew Weisner will be officiating the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 544. Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1686 6th Street SE, Hickory, NC 28602. Online condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.

