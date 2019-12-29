HICKORY Peggy Sigmon Hedrick, 81, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, after a period of declining health. She was born Sept. 12, 1938, to the late Robert C. Sigmon and Mary Louise Arney Sigmon, in Catawba County. Peggy was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wade L. Hedrick; and daughter, Tami Hedrick. Survivors include her daughter, Debbie Little of Hickory; granddaughters, Shayla Parker and husband, Doug, of Monroe, Jamie Holleman, and Eric Taylor of Hickory; grandson, Daniel Little and wife, Jennifer, of Conover; six great-grandchildren; sister, Faye Travis and husband, Jim, of Hickory; and a niece, Lisa Herman and husband, Randy, of Hickory. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 11 a.m., at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., in the church fellowship hall, prior to the service. Pastor Andrew Weisner will be officiating the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church; 1686 6th St. SE, Hickory, NC 28601. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Peggy Hedrick, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 31
Visitation
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
9:45AM-10:45AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
1686 6th Street SE
Hickory, NC 28602
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Peggy's Visitation begins.
Dec 31
Funeral Service
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
11:00AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
1686 6th Street SE
Hickory, NC 28602
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Peggy's Funeral Service begins.
Dec 31
Burial
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
12:00AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemtery
1686 6th Street SE
Hickory, NC 28602
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Peggy's Burial begins.

Tags