HICKORY Peggy Sigmon Hedrick, 81, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, after a period of declining health. She was born Sept. 12, 1938, to the late Robert C. Sigmon and Mary Louise Arney Sigmon, in Catawba County. Peggy was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wade L. Hedrick; and daughter, Tami Hedrick. Survivors include her daughter, Debbie Little of Hickory; granddaughters, Shayla Parker and husband, Doug, of Monroe, Jamie Holleman, and Eric Taylor of Hickory; grandson, Daniel Little and wife, Jennifer, of Conover; six great-grandchildren; sister, Faye Travis and husband, Jim, of Hickory; and a niece, Lisa Herman and husband, Randy, of Hickory. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 11 a.m., at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., in the church fellowship hall, prior to the service. Pastor Andrew Weisner will be officiating the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church; 1686 6th St. SE, Hickory, NC 28601. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
Service information
9:45AM-10:45AM
1686 6th Street SE
Hickory, NC 28602
11:00AM
1686 6th Street SE
Hickory, NC 28602
12:00AM
1686 6th Street SE
Hickory, NC 28602