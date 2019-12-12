CLAREMONT Minnie Coline Warren Hedrick, 93, of Claremont passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Trinity Village in Hickory. She was born March 14, 1926, in Catawba County to the late Roy and Zoie Hoke Warren. Coline was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Claremont. She loved to work in her flower beds and yard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Hedrick; son, Kenny Hedrick; brothers, Ernest, Charles and Billy Jo; and sisters, Mary Ellen, Linda, Melba Jean, Kay and Judy. Those left to cherish her memory are son, Jeffrey Lynn Hedrick and wife, Kathy, of Catawba; grandchildren, Brandon Hedrick and wife, Catie, Derek Hedrick and wife, Anna; and great-grandchildren, Eli Hedrick, Ellis Hedrick and Adeline Hedrick. A service to celebrate Coline's life will be held Thursday, Dec. 12, at 3 p.m., at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Claremont. The Rev. Jason Sigmon will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are Les Morrow, Keith Simmons, Kelly Simmons, Clint Drum, Nat Wolfe and Israel Morrow. Memorials may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Parking Lot Fund, P.O. Box 579, Claremont, NC 28610. Condolences may be sent to the Hedrick family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Hedrick family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
