HUDSON Betty Jean Price Hedrick, 74, of Hudson, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side. Born in Catawba County, March 16, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Edward Ezell and Winnie Lois Price. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Hedrick; and brothers, Junior Price and Dan Price. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be deeply missed by family and friends. She is survived by her sons, Billy Christenbury and wife, Sherri, of Hudson, Richard Hubbard; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Jack Price and Bud Price. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, at 3 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home, with the Revs. Scott Hooks and Brian Odham officiating. The family will receive friends following service. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
Hedrick, Betty Jean Price
Service information
Jan 4
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
Hickory Funeral Home
Hickory, NC 28602
Jan 4
Receiving of Friends
Saturday, January 4, 2020
Hickory Funeral Home
Hickory, NC 28602
