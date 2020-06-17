Heavner, Russell Lee

Heavner, Russell Lee

Only $3 for 13 weeks

October 29, 1924 - June 14, 2020 Russell Lee Heavner, 95, of Newton, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Abernethy Laurels. Born Oct. 29, 1924, in Lincoln County, he was the son of the late Thomas C. and Ella Powell Heavner. In addition to his parents, Russell was preceded in death by his son, Mark Heavner; grandson, Michael Heavner; three brothers; and four sisters. Russell was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and was Water Plant Manager for the Town of Longview until his retirement. An avid gardener, he loved growing tomatoes. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Sue Davis Heavner of the home; three children, Sue Willis of Wilmington, Sharon Cline and husband, Ronnie, of Hildebran, and Stephen Heavner and husband, Bob Williams, of Hickory; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters; two brothers; and special friend, Carroll Chapman. Services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 18, at Mt. View Mennonite Church with Shaun Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 17, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in the Jack Bass Memorial Building. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

+1 
Heavner, Russell Lee
+1 
Heavner, Russell Lee
To send flowers to the family of Russell Heavner, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 17
Visitation
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Bass-Smith Funeral Home - Jack Bass Memorial Building
334 2nd St., NW
Hickory, NC 28601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 18
Service
Thursday, June 18, 2020
2:00PM
Mountain View Mennonite Church
5252 NC Highway 10 W
Hickory, NC 28602
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News