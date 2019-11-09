HICKORY Herman Lindy Heavner, 90, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at Carolina Caring in Newton. Born in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Henry Lee and Eather Smith Heavner. Herman worked hard at everything he did. He was employed as an electrician for over 30 years at the General Motors Chevy Plant in Cleveland, Ohio. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling with Joanne across the United States and Canada in their motorhome. Herman and Joanne then returned to their home state of North Carolina. Herman was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joanne Jarrett Heavner; infant son, Mark Heavner; brothers, Roy, Ralph, Gene, Paul, Jack David "J.D."; and great-grandson, Josiah Pennington. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved sons, Michael Heavner (Sue), Randy Heavner (Pamela), Rick Heavner (Carrie); beloved daughters, Colleen Phillips (Mark), Linda Doza (Douglas); eight beloved grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Violet Hatchett; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. The funeral service will be at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, at Grace Lutheran Church, 4536 Hickory Lincolnton Hwy. in Newton, with the Rev. Gil Gilbert officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 4536 Hickory Lincolnton Hwy., Newton, NC 28658; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be sent to the Heavner family at www.willisreynoldsfh.com. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton is honored to serve the Heavner family.
