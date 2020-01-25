VALE Mr. Alton Richard Heavner, 83, of Vale, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Heavner was born July 1, 1936, in Lincoln County, a son of the late John Shuford Heavner and Dolly Essie Gantt Heavner. He retired from Drexel Furniture Co. as a bandsaw operator and was a faithful member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jessica Davis; and a son-in-law, Gerald Goins. Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Revonda Benfield Heavner of the home; two daughters, Penny Goins of Vale, Lori Whisnant and husband, Bill, of Hickory; and a son, Nathan Lee Heavner and wife, Denise, of Vale. Also surviving are two sisters, Brenda Gantt, Jackie Willis; a brother, Joe Heavner; grandchildren, Rodney Davis, Ryan Heavner, Heidi Heavner; and great-grandchildren, Maliyah Lawing, Talan Lawing and Ariana Davis. Mr. Heavner will lie in state from 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 26, with the funeral service following at 3 p.m., at the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jeremy Mahaffey and Pastor Harold Benfield officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Building Fund, 1156 North Brook #3 School Rd., Vale, NC 28168. A guestbook and obituary are available at heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is assisting the Heavner family.

