GRANITE FALLS Albert Heavener, 93, of Granite Falls, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. A graveside service will held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 7, in the Mausoleum Chapel of Catawba Memorial Park. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the Heavener family.
