LINCOLNTON Shirley Temple Gilbert Hawkins, 84, of Trinity Ridge, and formerly of Lincolnton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Her funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 9, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tim Shook officiating. Burial will follow in Hollybrook Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, Sept. 9, from 1:45 to 3:15 p.m., at the funeral home. Shirley was born April 29, 1935, in Lincoln County, to the late Forrest and Ethel Rudisill Gilbert. Her husband, Roy Lee Hawkins, also preceded her in death. She worked in textiles. Shirley was a faithful member of Fairview Baptist Church in Lincolnton. She is survived by two sons, Jerry Hawkins Sr. of the home, and Michael Roy Hawkins (Judy) of Hickory; two daughters, Deborah Wilson (Harold) of Maiden, and Faith Ingle (Timothy) of Lincolnton; a sister, Rachel Jones of Lincolnton; eight grandchildren, Christiana Ingle of Lincolnton, Shasta Mejia of Hickory, Trevor Wilson of Maiden, Chelsea Hawkins of Sevierville, Tenn., Matthew Hawkins of Hickory, Michael L. Hawkins of Lincolnton, Jerry Hawkins II of Troutman, and Melissa Pressley; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Memorials may be made to the South Fork Baptist Association "Ramp Ministry", P.O. Box 246, Lincolnton, NC 28093-0246. Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Hawkins family.
