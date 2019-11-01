CATAWBA Peggy Turnmire Hawkins, 80, of Hudson passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate Peggy's life will be held Sunday, Nov. 3, at 3 p.m., at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Newton. The family will receive friends from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. The Hawkins family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.