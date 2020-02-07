July 24, 2019 - February 4, 2020 Silas Irvin Hatcher, infant, of Newton passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born July 24, 2019, in Catawba County, he was the son of Adam Tobias Hatcher and Meashea Knechole Main of Newton. Silas was a very happy baby who faced many challenges in his short life. He was definitely a fighter and a member of the "Tiny Superheroes" who provided a cape which he wore through all his life's "missions". This special baby with his beautiful smile will be deeply missed. In addition to his parents, survivors include three siblings, Tobias Cade Hatcher, ZayLynn Eleese Main, and Xylah Michelle Hatcher, all of Newton; his grandparents, Kimberly and Ramey Henry of Newton, Luis and Lisa Medina of Newton, Denise Hatcher of Statesville, and Stuart Hatcher of Atlanta, Ga. Services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, in the chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Spry officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Peace at Catawba Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 419 S. Hawthorne Rd., Winston- Salem, N.C., 27103. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
