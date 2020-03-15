April 7, 1978 - March 13, 2020 Jodie Marie Terry Hatcher, 41, of Knottywood Lane, Vale, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 18, in Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Travis Elmore officiating. Burial in Reeps Grove United Methodist Church cemetery will follow the service. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, at Warlick Funeral Home. Mrs. Hatcher was born April 7, 1978, and was the daughter of the late Julius Terry. She worked in the furniture industry and was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and a warrior! Mrs. Hatcher is survived by her husband, Edwin Hatcher of the home; daughter, Danielle Janizcak and husband, Brenden, of Vale; son, Jessie Hatcher of Vale; stepdaughter, Candace Solano of Lincolnton; mother, Nancy B. Terry, of Lincolnton; brothers, Aaron Terry and Randy Terry both of Vale; sisters, April Case of Denver and Becky Perdue of Newton; granddaughter, Giavanna Castro; grandson, Alexander Solano; and many nieces and nephews. Warlick Funeral Home
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
