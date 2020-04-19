02/07/1927 - 04/07/2020 Beezie Hatch passed away peacefully in her sleep, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, under the loving care of the Copper Queen Community Hospital staff in Bisbee, Ariz. She was born Feb. 7, 1927, in Rockwell, North Carolina, to Charles Lee and Daisy (Arey) Hill. She graduated from Lenoir Rhyne University in Hickory, with an AB Degree in Physical Education. She starred on the women's basketball team where she earned the nickname "Legs" Hill. She worked as a PE instructor at Louisberg College in North Carolina where she met the love of her life, James Royce Hatch. On June 8, 1956, she married James in Tangier, Spanish Morocco. They had a son, Robert Lawrence in 1957, and a daughter, Jamie Maria born in 1958. The family had an adventurous life overseas in Spain, the Philippines, Korea and Thailand until settling in the Los Angeles area in 1973. Beezie had a love for life and was the best wife, mother and friend. She was a true "Southern Belle" with a generous spirit and a kind word for everyone. She enjoyed shopping, tennis, golf, swimming, bridge and more shopping. She loved to entertain and socialize and was always the life of the party. She loved her church family at Sierra Springs Church. We love you Beezie and will miss you until we are together again with the Lord. Survivors include her son, Robert (Sue) Hatch; daughter, Jamie (Tim) Pomeroy; two grandchildren, Richard and Melissa Hatch; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brothers, Garth Lee Hill, Verne Everette Hill and James Clifford Hill; and her sister, Daisy Marlyn "Marcie" Hill Berger. She will be inurned with her husband at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Ariz. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that memorial gifts may be made to Sierra Springs Church, 8477 E. Hereford Rd., Hereford, AZ 85615. Jensen Sierra Vista Mortuary www.jensenssierravistamortuary.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
POWELL'S TREE & STUMP GRINDING SERVICE 45 Years Experience Topping Dump Trailer, Gravel Hauled. Free estimates, Insured. Stump grinding & 60 ft bucket truck call 980-521-4382 ask for Richard. (Fire wood 4 sale)
D & R Electrical Service CALL US FOR ALL YOUR RESIDENTIAL NEEDS.... New Homes, Remodel Additions, Adding Outlets/Lights, Etc. 40 YEARS EXPERIENCE CALL 704-202-4541
ROSE BROTHERS LAWNCARE & LANDSCAPING MOWING HEDGE TRIMMING FERTILIZING STUMP GRINDING MULCHING GARDEN PREPPING PINE STRAW PHILLIP & ISAAC ROSE 704-437-1552