MORGANTON Mr. Larry Gene Hastings, 70, of Morganton passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. A celebration of life will be held Friday, Aug. 3, at 4 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the Hastings family.

