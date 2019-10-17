HICKORY Diane Bruner Harwell, 71, of Hickory passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. A memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 18, at 4 p.m., at Mountain View Baptist Church in Hickory. The family will receive friends at the church from 3 to 3:45 p.m., prior to the service. The Harwell family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.