CONOVER Roy "Pop" Lee Hartsoe, 85, of Conover went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Sherrill's Ford Hospice surrounded by his loving family. Born June 20, 1934, in Catawba County, Roy was the son of the late Hugh and Rachel Clark Hartsoe. Pop loved reading books, being outdoors and spending time with friends and family. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a twin brother, Troy Hartsoe; three sisters, Nellie Propst, Alice Arrington and Mary Rose; and a son, Michael Hartsoe. Survivors include two daughters, Kathy Boston and special friend, Richard Thomas, and Janet Wells and husband, Ralph; two sons, Paul Hartsoe and fiancée, Kasey Sigmon and Terry Hartsoe; nine stepchildren; five grandchildren, Samantha Cline, Austin Hartsoe, Grayson Hartsoe, Roxie Bright and Jennifer Little; countless number of great-grandchildren, including, Mamie Boston, Kirsten Cline and Saydi Cline; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held Monday, Oct. 7, at Catawba Funeral Home at 2 p.m., with Pastor Eric Hollar officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring in Sherrill's Ford and The Blind Association. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Hartsoe family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.
