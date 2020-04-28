Phyllis Jean Hartman, 85, born Nov.13, 1954, died Friday, April 24, 2020. Her family will offer graveside prayers for her. In keeping with her wishes, no funeral service will be celebrated. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor locally to Burke United Christian Ministries, 305 West Union St., Morganton, NC 28655. Notes of condolences to family members may be sent to 222 West Union St., Morganton, NC 28655.
