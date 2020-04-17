July 29, 1928 - April 11, 2020 Mr. Lester Elwood Hartman, 91, of the George Hildebrand Community, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Saturday April 11, 2020, after a period of declining health. Lester was born July 29, 1928, in Lincoln County to the late Ellis and Maudie Jane Sain Hartman. He was the youngest and last surviving of 12 children. He grew up on a farm and told many stories of picking cotton, plowing and how he often had to walk to get where he was going. He always tried to put God first and serve his church anyway he could. Lester taught Sunday school, became a deacon and sang in the choir. In his later years he became a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church and he thanked God everyday for his wonderful church family. Lester was married for 67 years to Ruby Huffman Hartman, who died in February of 2020. She was the love of his life, along with his children and grandchildren. He was proud to serve his country for almost 43 years, first in the U.S. Air Force and then in the National Guard. He often told stories of the places he had been and the people he had met. His love of music was evident his whole life. In his younger years, Lester was a member of the blue grass gospel quartet, "The Blue Ridge Ramblers". He sang and also played the guitar and over the years made guitars that he gave to friends and family. Lester retired from Sherwin Williams after 30 years of service. Many people will remember him for all the paint he mixed and the blinds he hung for them. He is survived by his son, Rocky Hartman and wife, Kathy, of Connelly Springs; daughter, Robyn Hartman of Valdese; grandchildren, Bo Hartman and fianceé, Miranda Dale, and Brooke Hartman Brown and husband, Zach, of Nebo. A celebration of life with Military Honors will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Philadelphia Baptist Church, 7956 George Hildebrand School Rd., Connelly Springs, NC 28612. He will be greatly missed. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
