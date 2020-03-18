It seems everyone in Catawba County has a Bob Hart story. He delivered hundreds of babies as a primary care physician at Frye and Catawba hospitals and cared for many patients at Hart Family and Hart Industrial Practices. He led tours of thousands of local students on field trips through his beloved Hart Square Village. And Bob saved a generation of stories through his work in historic preservation. At heart, Bob was a teacher. He loved to quiz Hart Square visitors on old-timey objects and how they worked. He was never afraid to turn a one hour tour into a full day of historic learning. Nothing gave Bob greater joy than to share the resourcefulness of the Early American pioneers with others, especially children. Bob's love of history was only surpassed by his devotion to his wife of nearly 60 years, Becky Hart. They were married in 1961, after Bob's graduation from Wofford College and honorable service to his country as a Second Lieutenant marine fighter pilot. In the first years of their marriage, Becky worked as a music teacher and choir director to put Bob through medical school at MUSC to pursue his lifelong dream of becoming a doctor. Upon graduation, the Lord led them to Hickory to raise their family after a spiritual conversation with the priest at Church of the Ascension, where Bob later served on the vestry. Together they shared a deep relationship with Christ, a passion for rescuing 19th century history, and a dedication to their local community charities. Bob's accomplishments have been featured in numerous publications including Foxfire, Homestead, Our State, Early American Life, and countless television programs. He has also been honored with several awards for his work in preservation, public service and wildlife conservation. In 1997, he was a recipient of the Gertrude S. Carraway Award of Merit from Preservation North Carolina. And most recently, he and Becky each received the North Carolina Long Leaf Pine award, considered the most prestigious public service award in the state. Bob was a lover of wildlife and environmental preservation. His efforts were recognized with the N.C. Governor's Award for Wildlife Conservation, the highest award bestowed by the state and the North Carolina Wildlife Federation. He will be dearly missed by the geese, deer, and cats that roam Hart Square Village. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert William Hart Jr. and Adeline Hay Brunson Hart; and by his wife's parents, Sidney Otis Holstein Jr. and Valera Bowers Holstein. Dr. Robert William Hart III is survived by his wife, Rebecca Holstein Hart; their two sons, Dr. Robert Eric Hart and Sidney Keith Hart, along with their wives, Margaret Hart and Lisa Hart; and their grandchildren, Rebecca Anne Hart, Sarah Hart, Abigail Hart, Dorothy Hart, Luke Hart, Robert Hart Jr., and Carson Hart. A private family service will be held this week with a forthcoming celebration of life in the summer of 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hart Square Foundation to further Bob's legacy of historic preservation and education. Donations can be made online at www.hartsquare.com or by mail, 5055 Hope Rd., Vale, NC 28168. To learn more about the life and adventures of Bob Hart or to share your Bob story, please visit hartsquare.com. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
SPECIAL THRU MARCH Home exterior cleaning. Singlewide MH start at $100. Single level & Doublewide homes start at $175. multi-level homes start at $225. Insured. 336-428-2053
A C MOWING Lawn Care & Trimming No Contracts Required Great Rates! We Work 6 days a week!! Call Alan 828-446-1633 You could get a free service Mention this AD !!!
For All of your Service, Installation & Repair Needs for Heating & Air ALSO DUCT CLEANING Residential & Commercial Licensed & Insured NC33283 johnnyonthespothvac.com 24 Hour Service Senior Discounts! ¶ Military Discounts! FINANCING NOW AVAILABLE 12 yr. parts and labor warrant…