August 27, 1936 - May 18, 2020 Loren Edward Harsch, 83, of Hickory, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Monroe Manor Assisted Living. He was born in Stanton County, Neb., Aug. 27, 1936, son of the late Edward and Lillie Hillges Harsch. Loren was a member of Unity Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Boonstra Harsch; and sisters, Lela and Ruth. He is survived by daughters, Bernice Bailey and husband, Ted, of Sherrills Ford; Anna Cook and husband, Dr. Eric Cook, of Monroe; son, Michael Harsch and wife, Diana, of Florida; six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 20, from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Hickory Funeral Home, with Dr. Eric Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Brookford Cemetery. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
