NEWTON Laura Anne Campbell Harrison, born in Roanoke, Va., Feb. 10, 1941, died Oct. 3, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was preceded in death by father, James Franklin Campbell; mother, Nell Hardy Campbell; and infant brother, Joseph Campbell. She is survived by husband, Stephen Randolph Harrison, of the home; daughters, Stephanie Harrison Workman and husband, David, Rebecca Harrison Ferrell and husband, Alan, Margaret Harrison Rocheleau and husband, Jeremy; grandchildren, Hannah Workman, Jacob Workman and Leah Workman; stepson, James Danielson; stepgranddaughter, Cameron Hess; and stepgreat-grandson, Ashton Levi Hess; brothers, Billy Campbell and wife, Delores, and Bobby Campbell; sister, Margaret "Peggy" Rose Economou and husband, Argie Economou; niece, Jaqueline Kirkland and husband, Danny; and a number of nieces and nephews. Laura Anne was a devoted wife and mother. She was also a talented artist and writer who used her gifts throughout her life. She graduated from Hickory High School in 1959, as Salutatorian of her senior class. She was a winner of the National Young Folks poetry contest, double winner in NC English teachers good writing contest and participated in various other clubs and activities. She went on to Lenoir Rhyne College and majored in English and Journalism. She was an English teacher for many years until she became a stay-at-home Mom for her three daughters. She was also known for Laura's Windowsill in the Hickory News and variety of other artistic endeavours. She later worked in the genealogy room (Carolina room) at the Hickory library. Here she fostered her love of research and genealogy. Laura Anne, with her husband Stephen, took extensive care in researching and documenting the history of Old Saint Paul's church. From this work, she wrote the book "The Faith of Our Father's Still Lives!" It is being published by Catawba Valley Community College Red Hawk Press. Memorial services will be held at Old Saint Paul's Lutheran Church, 2035 Old Conover-Startown Rd., in Newton, Sunday October 6 at 3 p.m. Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Donations may be made to the Old Saint Paul's Preservation Fund. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Harrison family.
