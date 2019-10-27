BURLINGTON Linda Irwin Harris of Burlington, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Livewell Home in Chapel Hill, after several years of failing health. Born in Hickory, she was the daughter of the late Dan and Nan Whisnant and sister of Nancy Whisnant Fowler. She graduated from Meredith College in 1961, with a degree in History and Education. During her career as a middle school teacher, she touched and encouraged countless students with her creative and imaginative way of teaching. After teaching for 27 years, she retired and became the docent coordinator at The Alamance County Arts Center. She was a member of Front Street Methodist Church. Linda is survived by her son, Britt, and his wife, Mary Stuart, and their children, Jay and Eliza of Chapel Hill; her nephew, Mike Pittard, and his wife, Jean, and their children, Drew and Sarah; and her brother-in-law, Ray Fowler of Burlington. A memorial service will be held at Front Street Methodist Church, Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church, following the service. The family would like to thank the staff at Livewell Coker Hills in Chapel Hill, especially Jamie and Delphine for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 5171 Glenwood Ave. Ste. 101, Raleigh, NC 27612 or to Liberty Hospice, 3414 N Duke St. Ste. 201, Durham, NC 27704.
