LENOIR Mr. James Randal "Randy" Harris, 57, of Lenoir, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Atrium Health Northeast Medical Center in Concord. Born Sept. 4, 1961, in Caldwell County, Randy was a son of Helen Cannon Harris and the late James William Harris. Randy worked at MDI for over 20 years where he was a truck driver for 10 years. He loved sports, especially football, baseball and softball. He played for the Lenoir Community Church Softball League and was an avid Pittsburg Steelers fan. Randy enjoyed traveling and was an avid video game player. He will be remembered for his story telling, his laughter and jokes. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Susan Maria Harris. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Ashley Rector and husband, Brandon; his stepmother, Opal Watson Harris; a brother, Rayne Landon Harris; a sister, Tracy Marie Harris Rogers and husband, Royce; his grandchildren, Kendyl Rector, Pyper Rector and Adler Rector; and a nephew, Roger Michael Harris. He is also survived by numerous other relatives. A celebration of Randy's life will be held Friday, Aug. 9, at 2 p.m., at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in the Mausoleum Chapel. Officiating will be Preacher Scott Barlow. Serving as pallbearers will be Dyllan Wyke, Scott Barlow, Joel Barlow, Kenny Lowe, Brandon Rector and Mark Severt. The family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 8, at Evans Funeral Service from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 842, Lenoir, NC 28645. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralservice.com. Evans Funeral Service and Crematory of Lenoir is serving the Harris family.
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
A.2.Z. Handyman WE DO IT ALL
Hollar Bros. Tree Service Tree Removal - Tree Trimming Stump Grinding - Skid Steer Work & Hauling Full Clean Up Fully Insured - Free Estimates Scott & Jeremy Hollar 828-635-0230/ 320-3897
ON THE LEVEL MOLD & REPAIR SERVICES
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.