LENOIR Mr. James Randal "Randy" Harris, 57, of Lenoir, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Atrium Health Northeast Medical Center in Concord. Born Sept. 4, 1961, in Caldwell County, Randy was a son of Helen Cannon Harris and the late James William Harris. Randy worked at MDI for over 20 years where he was a truck driver for 10 years. He loved sports, especially football, baseball and softball. He played for the Lenoir Community Church Softball League and was an avid Pittsburg Steelers fan. Randy enjoyed traveling and was an avid video game player. He will be remembered for his story telling, his laughter and jokes. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Susan Maria Harris. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Ashley Rector and husband, Brandon; his stepmother, Opal Watson Harris; a brother, Rayne Landon Harris; a sister, Tracy Marie Harris Rogers and husband, Royce; his grandchildren, Kendyl Rector, Pyper Rector and Adler Rector; and a nephew, Roger Michael Harris. He is also survived by numerous other relatives. A celebration of Randy's life will be held Friday, Aug. 9, at 2 p.m., at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in the Mausoleum Chapel. Officiating will be Preacher Scott Barlow. Serving as pallbearers will be Dyllan Wyke, Scott Barlow, Joel Barlow, Kenny Lowe, Brandon Rector and Mark Severt. The family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 8, at Evans Funeral Service from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 842, Lenoir, NC 28645. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralservice.com. Evans Funeral Service and Crematory of Lenoir is serving the Harris family.

Tags

Load entries