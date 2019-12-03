HICKORY Carrol Glenn "Dee" Harris, 85, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center. Dee was born May 5, 1934, in Catawba County to the late Wade McKay and the late Marie Harris Stewart. Dee was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of New Life Baptist Fellowship Church of Newton. Dee was an avid guitarist, and loved playing music with family and close friends. Daddy also loved his fur babies, Miss Katie, Bellah Jo, Dee Dee and Roscoe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Teague Harris; twin brother, Ben Harris; sister, Debbie Eller; and stepfather, Glenn Stewart. He is survived by three daughters, Glenda Korn and husband, Michael, of Claremont, Sandra Rhoney and husband, Jim, of Vale, Shannon Little and husband, Mark, of Hickory; brother, Al Stewart of Hickory; four grandsons, Marty Winebarger and wife, Ashley, Evan Rhoney, Eric Rhoney, Devan Little; two granddaughters, Amanda Winebarger Huffman, Kandace Craig and husband, Caleb; two great-grandsons, Bryce Huffman, Ryker Winebarger; two great-granddaughters, Kinzley Winebarger, (soon-to-be) Ayda Marie Craig; and dear friend, Ruby Winebarger. The funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton, with the Rev. Jeff Kautz officiating. Burial will follow in Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory with military honors by American Legion Post 16 of Newton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to New Life Baptist Fellowship Church of Newton. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Harris family.
