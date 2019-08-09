DREXEL Mrs. Frances St. John Harmon, 76, of Drexel, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Services in Valdese. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Heritage Funeral Services is assisting the Harmon family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
