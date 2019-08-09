DREXEL Mrs. Frances St. John Harmon, 76, of Drexel, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Services in Valdese. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Heritage Funeral Services is assisting the Harmon family.

