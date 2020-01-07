MAIDEN Frederick "Fred" Otis Harman, 80, of Maiden, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at his residence. Born March 8, 1939, in Allegheny County, Pa., he was the son of the late Rev. Margold William and Amelia Miller Harman. Fred was a member of Mountainside Lutheran Church in Linville. He was a facilities engineer for Carolina Mills in Maiden for 42 Years, and served on the planning council for the city of Conover from the late 60s to the mid-70s. He was on the Board of Trustees of Camp Linn Haven for over 50 years where He designed and managed the building of all the contemporary structures. Fred was an avid fisherman, artist, wood worker and enjoyed his home in the mountains. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Judith McRee Harman; three daughters, Susan Harman and friend, Gary Poe of Newton, Karen Davis and husband, Randy, of Mt. Holly, and Jill Smith and husband, Brian, of Boone; brother, Ed Harman and wife, Pepina, of Maiden; sister, Barbara Drum and husband, Keith, of Chapel Hill; and five grandchildren. A memorial service will be held, Saturday, Jan. 11, at 2 p.m., at Mountainside Lutheran Church, 1308 Linville Falls Hwy. in Linville, with the Rev. Bryan Chestnut officiating. The family will receive friends at the church, following the service. Memorials may be made to: Mountainside Lutheran Church, Camp Linn Haven Bridge Project, P.O. Box 235, Linville, NC 28646. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Harman family.
Service information
2:00PM
1308 Linville Falls Hwy
Linville, NC 28646
2:45PM
1308 Linville Falls Hwy
Linville, NC 28646