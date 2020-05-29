Hargrove, Makia Yolanda

August 22, 1985 - May 19, 2020 Makia Yolanda Hargrove, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Novant Health Medical Center in Huntersville. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 30, at 1 p.m., at Gilmore Mortuary Chapel. The Rev. Marcus Fairley and Minister Marvin Shuler will officiate the service. There will be a public viewing one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Gethsemane Cemetery Memorial Gardens. Services are entrusted to Gilmore Mortuary. "Serving the Needs for All Families"

