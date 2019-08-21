CONOVER Harley J. Hardin, 80, of Conover, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at his home. Harley was born Oct. 15, 1938, in Carter County, Tenn., to the late Garnie and Beulah Bowers Hardin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Grady Hardin. He is survived by his daughter, Karen Hardin of Conover; two sisters, Mary Mueller and husband, Richard, of Aiken, S.C., Nora Fritts of Elizabethton, Tenn.; and a number of nieces and nephews No services will be held at this time. Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Lincoln County, www.hpccr.org; or Healthy at Home of Lincolnton, www.healthcare4ppl.com . Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Hardin family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
KELLER'S STUMP GRINDING SERVICE FREE ESTIMATE No Job Too Big or Small!! 109 KELLER AVE. MORGANTON, NC 28655 CALL 828-430-0643
KIRBY MAINTENANCE
RONALD BURLESON PAVING Family Owned & Operated 50 Years Experience *Road & Driveway Maintenance *Gravel Scrapping *Culvert Pipe Installation & Cleaning Call for FREE Estimate! 828-460-1725
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.