CONOVER Harley J. Hardin, 80, of Conover, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at his home. Harley was born Oct. 15, 1938, in Carter County, Tenn., to the late Garnie and Beulah Bowers Hardin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Grady Hardin. He is survived by his daughter, Karen Hardin of Conover; two sisters, Mary Mueller and husband, Richard, of Aiken, S.C., Nora Fritts of Elizabethton, Tenn.; and a number of nieces and nephews No services will be held at this time. Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Lincoln County, www.hpccr.org; or Healthy at Home of Lincolnton, www.healthcare4ppl.com . Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Hardin family.

Tags

Load entries