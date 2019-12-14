NEWTON Bobby Dwaine Hardin, 75, of Newton, passed away quietly with family at his side, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Bobby was born Aug. 18, 1944, to the late William Doyle Hardin and LaVon Burns. In addition to his parents Bobby was preceded in death by his wife, Kay Taylor Those left to cherish his memory include daughter, Cindy and husband, Nicholas Baldwin; son, Brian Hardin; and brother, Gary and wife, Susan Hardin. A small private family service was held to celebrate Bobby's life. Condolences and memories may be shared at willisreynoldsfh.com. Willis-Reynolds has been entrusted with the arrangements for the family.
