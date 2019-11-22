INMAN, S.C. Susan Guthrie Hanks, 74, of Inman, S.C., died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Agape Hospice in Landrum, S.C. Born Oct. 5, 1945, in Hickory, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Georgia Tolley Guthrie. A graduate of USC-Spartanburg, Mrs. Hanks earned her master's degree from Converse College. She was a retired educator, having taught in Spartanburg School District 5 at Wellford Elementary and then in Information Technology at Beech Springs and Berry Shoals Intermediate Schools. She was a member of The Happy Trails and The Red Hat Society. Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Arthur S. Hanks; son, Lynn A. Solesbee (Melissa) of Greenville, S.C.; daughters, Gillian L. Roach of Beaufort, S.C., Kelli H. Gowan (Scott) of Inman, S.C., and Valerie H. Munn (Aaron) of Campobello, S.C.; grandchildren, Anna and Ben Solesbee of Greenville, S.C., Robert Moore (Shannon) of Spartanburg, S.C., Marli Hanks and Mils Gowan of Inman, S.C., and Blake and Payton McCullough of Campobello, S.C.; great-grandchildren, Weston and Madison Moore; brother, Terry Guthrie (Denise) of Brevard; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Marilyn Cole. A service honoring her life will be conducted at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St. in Spartanburg, S.C. Visitation will follow the service at the chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 901 South Pine St., Spartanburg, SC 29302. An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com. Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel is assisting the family of Susan Hanks.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
ROCKY TOP TREE SERVICES & LANDSCAPING Removals Trimming Topping Excavating Stump Grinding Fencing 24 Hour Emergency Service 26 Years in Business. Licensed & Insured. Reasonable rates. Free estimates 828-493-3449
PJ ENTERPRIZES, LLC *Tree Trimming *Tree & Stump Removal *Lot Clearing *Firewood *Mulch Avail. *Landscaping *Tree Planting *Crane Truck Avail. Fully Insured - Free Estimates - Reasonable. 704-799-0755; 704-902-0032 All major Credit Cards accepted.
DAVID'S ROOFING SHINGLES, METAL, RUBBER ROOFING, TPO & PAINTING "Limited Lifetime Warranty for 30+ Year Shingles" All Types Remodeling Also!! Hail & Wind Damage Claims 32 Years Experience All Work Guaranteed Call David Gillespie 828-713-4154
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!