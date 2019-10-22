HICKORY Estelle Roberts Hand, 89, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. A service to celebrate Estelle's life will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m., at Winkler's Grove Baptist Church in Hickory. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., at Winkler's Grove Baptist Church. The Hand family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.