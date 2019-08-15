HICKORY Reginald Eugene Hamilton Jr., 27, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at Morningstar First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home Hickory is serving the family.
