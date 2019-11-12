HICKORY James Ernest Hamilton, 73, of Hickory, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center. Born Sept. 24, 1946, he was the son of Mildred Irene Collins. He is survived by two brothers, Jack Hamilton of Maryland and Kennis Hamilton of Maryland; two sons, James Hamilton Jr. and wife, Kim Jo, of Virginia and Richard Hamilton and wife, Rhonda, of Hickory; four grandchildren, Tabitha Nicole Keith of Virginia, Samantha Hamilton of Hickory, Devin Hamilton of Hickory and Alex Hamilton of Virginia; and five great-grandchildren, Hunter Hamilton, Cheyenne Keith, Tanner Keith, Jadian Keith and Jordan Keith. In addition to his parents, his spouse, Frances K. Hamilton, preceded him in death. Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Hamilton family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.