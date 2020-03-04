January 16, 1989 - February 29, 2020 Travis Alan Hamby, 31, of Taylorsville, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the Hamby family.

Service information

Mar 5
Visitation
Thursday, March 5, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Victory Baptist Church
5096 NC Hwy 16 North
Taylorsville, NC 28681
Mar 5
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
3:00PM
Victory Baptist Church
5096 NC Hwy 16 North
Taylorsville, NC 28681
