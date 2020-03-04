January 16, 1989 - February 29, 2020 Travis Alan Hamby, 31, of Taylorsville, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the Hamby family.
Service information
2:00PM-3:00PM
5096 NC Hwy 16 North
Taylorsville, NC 28681
3:00PM
5096 NC Hwy 16 North
Taylorsville, NC 28681
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
LAND Clearing, Grading & Stumping Large or Small Jobs. Hauling Rock/Dirt 704-682-0748 ~ Beth 704-682-0749 ~ John J & H Clearing & Grading
Landscaping Service Get Ready for SPRING!! Seedling Fertilizing Planting Shrubs Rockwork Mulch Grass Cutting Call 828-413-5665
A + Concrete Service Residential/Commercial Driveways, sidewalks, patios etc... Experienced Professional Service Home Owner Friendly Fully Insured Mobile- 828-962-6807