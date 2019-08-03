Roger Fredrick Ham Jr. CLAREMONT Roger Fredrick Ham Jr., 75, of Claremont, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born July 8, 1944, in Ashe County, he was the son of the late Roger Frederick Ham Sr. and Virginia Marie Howell Ham. Roger was a maintenance supervisor in the textile industry and was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of more than 54 years, Doris Sherrill Ham of the home; sons, Roger E. Ham Sr. and wife, Sherry, Kristian W. Ham and wife, Cara; brother, Allen Ham; sisters, Virginia Dare Hinkley, Katherine Wilson, Vivian Gilliam, Cindy Ham, Jonnie Watts, Carla Simmons; grandchildren, Daniel Poland, Brandon Ham, Roger E. Ham Jr., Cody Ham, Tyler Terry, Alex Ham; great-grandchildren, Parker Javrin, Camren Ham, Rylan Ham, Bryson Ham and Evelyn Rose Ham. A service of remembrance will be held Sunday, Aug. 4, at 2 p.m., at Bethel Lutheran Church with the Rev. Eric Hollar officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., today, Saturday, Aug. 3, at Drum Funeral Home in Conover. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Caldwell County Hospice, 902 Kirkwood St. NW, Lenoir, NC 28645; or Bethel Lutheran Church, 5759 Bolick Rd., Claremont, NC 28610. Condolences may be sent to the Ham family at www.drumfh-conover.com. The Ham family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover, NC.

