John Steven "Steve" Halley, 73, died Easter Sunday evening, April 12, 2020, in Suffolk, Va., after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Huntington, W.Va., to John Raymond Halley and Rena Perry Halley, who predeceased him. Steven is survived by his wife, Janie Pons Halley, of Hickory; stepson, Roger Seagle and wife, Mindy, of Asheville; sister, Eleanor Halley Womack, of Greensburg, Pa.; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Carmen Halley, of Suffolk, Va; niece, Tammy Halley of Gainesville, Fla.; and two nephews, Mark (Dani) Womack and Scott (Jody) Womack, both of Greensburg. He was also lovingly and happily "Popi Steve" to his grandson, Bodhi. His seven grand-nieces and a grand-nephew also survive. Steven was a graduate of Saint Albans High School, Saint Albans, W.Va., and West Virginia State University in Institute, W.Va. He was a retired production plant manager. He was also retired as a college football official in the South Atlantic Conference but never retired from playing golf! The family wishes to thank the staff at Accordius Health at Nansemond Pointe and the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice for their excellent and loving care during the last few months. Sincere thanks also go to the many friends of Steven and his family whose words of encouragement and faithful prayers encouraged them on this sad journey. Steven's family gives thanks and praise to our Heavenly Father for welcoming him home, Easter Sunday evening. A service will be held at a later date. Parr Funeral Home www.parrfuneralhome.com
