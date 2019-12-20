TAYLORSVILLE Ruth Richey Hall, 94, of Taylorsville, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22, at Shiloh Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the Hall family.
