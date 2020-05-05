May 1, 1955 - May 3, 2020 Rita Hunt Hall, 64, of Havenwood Place, Lenoir, with Jesus, won her battle here on Earth and is now walking in heaven with no pain. She passed away surrounded by her loving family Friday, May 1, 2020, at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care-Hudson. She was born May 13, 1955, in Burke County to the late Betty Epley Carico. In addition to her mother she was preceded in death by her grandparents. Mrs. Hall was co-owner and worked at Hall Custom Design and was a member of Fleming's Chapel Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband, Gary W. Hall of the home; son, Alexander H. Hall of Lenoir; stepfather, Sam Carico of Morganton; two stepsons, Gary Scott Hall and wife, Charlene, of Granite Falls and Michael Hall and wife, Jessica, of Lenoir; three sisters, Marcia Potts and husband, Randy, Elaine Bivens and husband, Wayne and Crystal Sutton and husband, Tim, all of Morganton; two grandchildren, Nolan Hall and Olivia Hall; and nephew, Josh Hunt. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St., Lenoir, NC 28645. Greer-McElveen Funeral Home www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com
