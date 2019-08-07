NEWTON Ned Delbert Hall, 81, of Newton, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born Aug. 8, 1937, in Burke County, he was the son of the late Thomas Hall and Betty Jenkins Hall. Ned had retired from Bassett Furniture where he had worked as a truck mechanic. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Shifley Hall, Odell Hall, and Ed Hall; and three sisters, Julie Marlowe, Fannie Poovey, and Grace Walls. Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Gladys Hedrick Hall; sons, Delbert Thomas Hall of Lincolnton, and Jerry Hall and wife, Melissa, of Newton; sisters, Beulah Hipp of Morganton, and Edith Shelton of Hickory; grandchildren, Lori Hall Early and husband, Brian, Delbert Hall Jr., Terry Hall, and Jonathan Hall; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, in the Chapel of Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home in Newton, with the Chaplain John Robbins officiating. Burial will follow in Eastview Cemetery in Newton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105. Condolences may be sent to the Hall family at www.willisreynoldsfh.com. The Hall family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton, NC.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
For All of your Service, Installation & Repair Needs for Heating & Air ALSO DUCT CLEANING Residential & Commercial Licensed & Insured NC33283 johnnyonthespothvac.com 24 Hour Service Senior Discounts! Military Discounts! FINANCING NOW AVAILABLE Why Pay More For Great Service!
Commercial Roof Coatings & Painting Metal, EPDM TPO, Asphalt & more. "Coat It and Save BIG" Also coating and sealing decks, docks, concrete driveways, Campers/ RVs Fully Insured Call 828-569-5712
ON THE LEVEL MOLD & REPAIR SERVICES
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.