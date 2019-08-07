NEWTON Ned Delbert Hall, 81, of Newton, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born Aug. 8, 1937, in Burke County, he was the son of the late Thomas Hall and Betty Jenkins Hall. Ned had retired from Bassett Furniture where he had worked as a truck mechanic. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Shifley Hall, Odell Hall, and Ed Hall; and three sisters, Julie Marlowe, Fannie Poovey, and Grace Walls. Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Gladys Hedrick Hall; sons, Delbert Thomas Hall of Lincolnton, and Jerry Hall and wife, Melissa, of Newton; sisters, Beulah Hipp of Morganton, and Edith Shelton of Hickory; grandchildren, Lori Hall Early and husband, Brian, Delbert Hall Jr., Terry Hall, and Jonathan Hall; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, in the Chapel of Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home in Newton, with the Chaplain John Robbins officiating. Burial will follow in Eastview Cemetery in Newton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105. Condolences may be sent to the Hall family at www.willisreynoldsfh.com. The Hall family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton, NC.

