CONOVER Melvin Hall, 88, of Conover, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born May 12, 1931, in Bluefield, W.Va., he was the son of the late Victor and Mabel Johnson Hall. Melvin never met a stranger. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening, and loved his animals. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Audrey Carol Vanhuss Hall; his children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and one sister. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will gather at Bass-Smith Funeral Home, at 1 p.m., prior to services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Catawba Valley, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603. Bass-Smith Funeral Home is serving the Hall family and condolences may be left for the family at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.